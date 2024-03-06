Liverpool receive massive boost ahead of Man City clash as major player spotted in training

Liverpool host Man City in a massive match in the Premier League title race on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp has received a major boost as Mohamed Salah has returned to training.

The Reds currently sit on top of the league table, one point ahead of City, and a win for either side could go a long way in deciding who lifts the trophy at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has a bit of an ongoing injury crisis heading into the match but the German coach has received a massive boost as his main man Mohamed Salah has returned to training.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the winger was among the group to participate in an open training session on Wednesday afternoon at the AXA Training Centre ahead of Thursday’s Europa League round of 16 first leg at Sparta Prague.

The 31-year-old may receive some minutes in Europe but Klopp will focus more on having him back for the Man City clash.

Mohamed Salah is back in training for Liverpool

Salah has been restricted to just one 46-minute substitute appearance for Liverpool in the last two months, initially due to Africa Cup of Nations duty and then a muscle injury picked up during the tournament.

The winger provided one goal and assisted another in the 4-1 Premier League win at Brentford last month before aggravating his injury and has been out of action ever since.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to have the 31-year-old back for the Man City match as the superstar can win games on his own. The Egypt captain has once again been having a great season and will be looking to add to his 19 goals and 10 assists at Anfield on Sunday as the Reds look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League.