Manchester United and Manchester City seemingly both have an interest in the potential transfer of Benfica midfield wonderkid Joao Neves, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Benfica won’t make it easy for clubs to sign Neves this summer, however, as they will insist on his €120million release clause being triggered.

Man Utd could perhaps do with strengthening with a top young midfielder this summer amid some doubts over Casemiro’s future, with Romano explaining that there is some interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, even if there hasn’t been anything concrete yet in terms of negotiations or offers.

Neves looks a top talent, so it’s not too surprising to see that the likes of United and City have scouted him several times, but it remains to be seen if anyone will realistically be able to afford the 19-year-old at that kind of price.

Neves transfer update in Romano’s latest column

Discussing Neves transfer links ahead of the summer, Romano said: “In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City.

“Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120m being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open.”

The transfer news expert has made it clear that this looks like an open race, so it will be interesting to see if any other top clubs join the two Manchester giants in pursuing this Portuguese wonderkid.

In terms of potential outgoings, Romano had this to say on Casemiro: “Casemiro’s situation looks like it could be one to watch in the summer because the interest from Saudi is still there.”