Newcastle join Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign 27-year-old Premier League star

Newcastle United are considering joining Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle United have thought about pursuing Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window.

After the 2023–2024 season concludes, the 27-year-old Brentford star is expected to leave the club; Arsenal and Chelsea are both rumoured to be interested in signing him.

Newcastle will require key players in a number of areas when the summer transfer market opens. Regardless of Eddie Howe’s decision to remain or leave, the Magpies will raid the transfer market in search of reinforcements, ideally a new striker.

As he approaches the last year of his contract, Callum Wilson may decide to go, and the Magpies may decide to let the 32-year-old leave the club in order to balance their books.

Newcastle have now turned their attention to Ivan Toney of Brentford, joining a number of other competitors in their pursuit of the 27-year-old striker. If they were to sign the England international, it would be a huge coup, but there would be fierce competition.

Newcastle might be able to afford to pay what Brentford demands. But as he approaches the last year of his contract, they will seek to capitalise on his contractual circumstances.

If the other competitors withdraw from the competition, the Magpies could have a fantastic opportunity to recruit the Brentford star in the summer.

Toney has been linked to Arsenal for a while, and should they make an approach, they are in the best position to sign the England international. The Brentford star is said to favour the Gunners over other teams, but given the way his club has been playing lately, Mikel Arteta’s choice will ultimately determine matters.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in need of a new No. 9 and have their sights set on a number of elite strikers, including Victor Osimhen.