Respected Newcastle man key to ensuring Liverpool and Tottenham don’t land 25-year-old ace

Once the 2024/25 Premier League season is over the transfer bunfight will begin, and after a strangely quiet January, we can be assured that this summer’s window will be a busy one.

There are plenty of players that are either out of contract or coming to the end of their current deals, and that makes them an attractive proposition in the marketplace.

One such player is Bournemouth’s highly-rated 25-year-old defender, Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle want to land Lloyd Kelly ahead of Premier League rivals

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham Hotspur have already had advanced talks with the player ahead of a potential free transfer as have Liverpool says Les Bons Conceil Du Sports editor Seb Ecrivain Foot (h/t TeamTalk).

The outlet also suggest that the player has no intention of signing a new deal with the Cherries who will, reluctantly, have to accept that Kelly is on the move at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle are now trying to muscle in on any deal, with Steve Nickson, an executive from the Mike Ashley era, looking like the key man in any negotiations say the Daily Mail.

They note that the current head of recruitment will be a potential candidate for the sporting director role, and it’s entirely possible that his success (or otherwise) in trying to land Kelly could shape his immediate future at the club.

Well respected by his peers at St. James’ Park, Nickson is, apparently, fast becoming a key man, even though he’s largely unknown outside of Newcastle at this stage.