Newcastle plotting bargain move for 25-year-old Premier League utility man

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly at the end of the season.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Newcastle are hoping to sign the player on a bargain when his contract expires in the summer. The 25-year-old has been a reliable performer for the Cherries in the Premier League and he has been linked with other clubs as well.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent a major bargain for Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They will need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit in the summer and Kelly will certainly improve them. The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle could be an attractive proposition for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle join Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign 27-year-old Premier League star
“I am almost certain that he will leave’ – Legend tips Man United star to leave
Exclusive: Liverpool feel they’ve done “excellent job” with this area of transfer recruitment, says expert
Bournemouth’s English defender #05 Lloyd Kelly celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 25, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 

Lloyd Kelly could be temped to join Newcastle

Newcastle played in the Champions League this season, and although they might not secure a top four finish next year, they have an exciting project and enormous resources to build a formidable squad in the near future. Kelly could be tempted to join them in the summer, if there is a lucrative proposal ahead of him.

The report further states that Steve Nickson is currently pressing ahead with talks to sign the player at the end of the season and Newcastle hope to appoint him as their next sporting director.

Kelly is in the peak year of his career and he will hope to help Newcastle win major trophies in the coming seasons.

More Stories Lloyd Kelly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.