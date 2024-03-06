Video: Orban gives Leipzig hope of seismic shock with equaliser at Real Madrid

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and chances against Real Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 tie, RB Leipzig had to wait until they’d gone behind before their captain, Willi Orban, got them on the score sheet.

Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr. had combined beautifully to give Los Blancos the lead but it was against the run of play.

Leipzig had created and squandered a number of chances, but they finally made one count as Orban headed home late on to give them hope.

