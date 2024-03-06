Pedro Neto admits admiration for Man City players amid transfer rumours

In the midst of continuing transfer rumors involving the Premier League champions, Wolves attacker Pedro Neto has listed a number of Manchester City players he admires.

The biggest teams in England, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool, have taken notice of Neto’s remarkable performance this season; nonetheless, City appears to be the most favourable.

In 18 Premier League games this season, the 23-year-old has scored two goals and provided nine assists. In the Emirates FA Cup, he has also scored one goal and provided two assists.

After joining from Lazio in 2019, he may be on the verge of making another high-profile transfer.

Although Wolves are expected to finish in the top half this season, the Portugal international is capable of competing in Europe’s biggest competitions.

Neto has said that he aspires to match Man City’s level of dominance.

“You have to learn from any player. For example, players of that calibre, Bernardo, who is an unbelievable player who is a player that when I was in Italy, he played for Monaco, I admired him a lot. And I still admire him. I continue to admire the way he plays,” Neto told Pedro Pinto.

“Ruben Dias, for his work. Matheus Nunes, who was my teammate here and is a fantastic guy. They are all extraordinary players, and obviously, they are players with a lot of experience. Because they are players with a lot of quality and above all, I want to be at their level,” Neto continued.

With abundance of international teammates, City could be the best option for Wolves’ standout player.

But there are still a lot of games left in this season, and Neto’s main priority are still Wolves. When the window opens, focus will shift to a possible transfer.