Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis made a dramatic entrance onto the pitch following Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool, prompting Michail Antonio to share his candid assessment.

This topic is currently causing a significant divide in opinion this week. Following a controversial decision by referee Paul Tierney, which led to Nottingham Forest conceding a goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time, Marinakis made his way down to pitchside.

The former Forest attacker, Antonio, was questioned about the incident on his podcast this week, and it’s safe to say that he doesn’t seem to have any major concerns about it.

Speaking to the Footballer’s Football podcast, he said: “I rate the owner for coming onto the pitch. I rate him!”

Certain media outlets suggested that Marinakis was rushing toward Tierney down the tunnel, shouting at the officials. Meanwhile, the Forest coaching staff also sought answers from Tierney.

Lately, there have been some extremely concerning incidents of referees being assaulted in Turkey, which is completely unacceptable. The Premier League need to make sure nothing like this happens in England because, although referee’s make mistakes, it’s completely unacceptable for an owner to storm the pitch and chase down match officials.

However it is unsurprising that Marinakis was involved in an outrageous incident given his track record.