According to The Independent, Ineos seems to have pinpointed Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman’s adeptness at spotting bargains as a key factor in considering the 49-year-old Glaswegian to address Manchester United’s widely-publicised recruitment issues.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Dougie Freedman, with one former Premier League midfielder suggesting that four of the Crystal Palace director’s signings could easily secure spots in Erik ten Hag’s current starting XI.

The Red Devils splashed approximately £220 million on Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Casemiro, while Crystal Palace made more modest investments, spending just £45 million to acquire Ebere Eze, Michael Olise, and Cheick Doucoure for Selhurst Park.

Danny Murphy told TalkSPORT: “You could argue Eze, Olise, Guehi, even Doucoure, all four of them get into United’s team.”

Would they really improve Manchester United?

Marc Guehi joined Palace in an £18 million deal from Chelsea. With reports indicating he’s another Eagles ace on Man United’s radar, there’s a compelling argument to suggest he could be an improvement over Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

There’s a possibility that Guehi and Olise could be part of the United team next season. Guehi, characterised by his athleticism, two-footedness, and strong technical ability as a central defender.

Additionally, Olise has showcased his dribbling prowess as well as his vision in his passing game.

The four players mentioned above would certainly improve Manchester United’s current squad but the issue is they will now be spending big money to land these players.