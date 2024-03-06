West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs being offered the chance to sign Marco Reus on a free transfer when his contract at Borussia Dortmund expires this summer.

The experienced German forward has had a great career at Dortmund, making over 400 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since joining 12 years ago, but his contract is up at the end of this season and he’s finally set for a new chapter.

As things stand, it’s not entirely clear where Reus will be playing next season, but it seems he’s gaining interest from clubs in Turkey and the MLS, while he’s also being offered to West Ham and other Premier League clubs, according to a report from Football Insider.

This would be quite the signing for West Ham if they could pull it off, as one imagines it would give everyone at the London Stadium a big lift to see such a top player representing their club.

Reus transfer would be a big statement by West Ham United if they could pull it off

Even if Reus is coming towards the end of his career as he’ll turn 35 before next season, he still has plenty of quality and would be a good fit alongside some of the other classy recent signings made by West Ham.

The east Londoners have done well to bring in big names like Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, and it would be exciting to see Reus linking up with them in attack, even if only for a relatively short spell.

At his peak, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Reus heading to the Premier League to represent one of the big names like Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, but he remained loyal to Dortmund, despite not winning that many trophies with the club in over a decade there.