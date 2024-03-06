Title winner who had epitomised Klopp’s time at Liverpool doesn’t regret Anfield exit

This summer will see Jurgen Klopp leave Anfield for the final time, his nine-year tenure at Liverpool over.

It’s sure to be a gut-wrenching moment for the German coach, his backroom staff, players and supporters.

Klopp has put the Reds back on the map domestically and in Europe, ensuring his teams have been playing a brilliant brand of attacking football and with a smile on their faces.

One player that epitomised his manager’s outlook and delivered consistent high-quality performances was his captain for a large part of his tenure, Jordan Henderson.

Now plying his trade at Ajax, ‘Hendo’ will forever be associated with Liverpool’s first English top-flight title in three decades – their first-ever Premier League title – as well as the helping to mastermind the sensational Champions League comeback against Barcelona.

Though he may have left the club for the riches of Saudi Arabia – a move that didn’t ultimately work out – when he could quite easily have stayed at Anfield, he has no regrets.

Jordan Henderson doesn’t regret Liverpool exit

“Looking back I think it was the right time for me as a player but also for them as a team and for them as a club, as much as that hurt at the time,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I was very emotional. Looking back at that period of time now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club.

“It was the best decision to freshen things up.”

Whether Ajax go on to win anything this season or not, the Dutch giants can be assured that in Henderson, they have a player who will always give them 100 percent.

Just ask Liverpol.