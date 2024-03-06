Video: Mario Balotelli throws lighted firework inside the dressing room

Manchester City
Posted by

Mario Balotelli has always been one sandwich short of a picnic though his natural footballing talent has generally seen a blind eye turned to much of his juvenile behaviour.

Now plying his trade at Turkish Super Lig outfit, Adana Demirspor, the 33-year-old has clearly lost none of his mischievous streak.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Southampton match called off after huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s Stadium
Video: Harry Kane mocked for using a dodgy TV box by Premier League great
Barcelona set to beat Liverpool to signing of highly-regarded manager

Footage doing the rounds on social medial showed the Italian sat in his club’s dressing room alongside team-mates and club staff.

For whatever reason, Balotelli then lit a firework and threw it across the room before it exploded.

There are simply no words that can describe this man’s stupidity.

Pictures from Deportes Reports via EuroFoot X Account

More Stories Mario Balotelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.