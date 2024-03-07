Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton faces an uncertain future at the club.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Brazilian midfielder wants to continue in the Premier League, even if he leaves Newcastle. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and the two parties have not been able to secure an extension yet.

The Brazilian would be open to joining Newcastle’s rivals at the end of the season if the two parties fail to secure an agreement. The 27-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle since transitioning into a midfielder from a striker.

Joelinton wants to continue playing in the Premier League and he believes that his style is best suited to English football. It is fair to assume that several Premier League clubs could be keen on securing his services at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Given the fact that he will have just one year left on his contract in the summer, he could be signed for a reasonable price as well.

Newcastle cannot afford to lose Joelinton

Joelinton is a proven performer in the Premier League and signing him for a reasonable amount of money would be good business.

However, it will certainly come as a major blow for Newcastle that he is ready to join their rivals. Newcastle are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park and losing Joelinton would weaken them further. The Magpies will certainly hope that the 27-year-old commits his long-term future to the club.