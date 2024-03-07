TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor admits he would rather like to see Ipswich Town get promoted to Premier League than Leeds United.

Agbonlahor claims he wants Ipswitch to get promoted because Leeds has already had their chance in Premier League under Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

He said: “I want Ipswich to come up, I feel like the story they’ve been on, to get double promotions, two seasons in a row would be outstanding.

“Leeds had their chance, yes they were entertaining but some of the games they played in were suicide under Bielsa. Imagine Ipswich in the Premier League.”