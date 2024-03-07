Arsenal handed major blow in their pursuit of £100 million Premier League player

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked to a move away from the team; potential suitors include Arsenal.

Although the Gunners are eager to sign Douglas Luiz, they have already faced setbacks in their efforts to sign the Brazilian.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Aston Villa are reportedly unwilling to let go of the £100 million rated Brazilian international.

It is hardly surprising that Villa does not want to trade Luiz given that he has established himself as one of the league’s top midfield players.

The West Midlands club will be significantly weakened by his departure since he is an important player. In addition to being a strong midfielder, the 25-year-old will provide the team more goals and inventiveness.

This season, Luiz has 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions. He may turn out to be a great addition for Arsenal, who need to replace Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian international is anticipated to leave in the summer, thus a suitable replacement will be required. Luiz has become an attractive target for Arsenal.

It would be intriguing to watch whether Arsenal are willing to pay a premium for the Brazilian midfield player and persuade Aston Villa to accept their offer in the summer.

The West Midlands team are currently vying for Champions League qualification, and should they place themselves in the top four, they won’t have to sell any of their star players.

Unai Emery’s team are looking certain to qualify for a European competition next season, whether it’s the Champions League, Europa League or the Conference League remains to be seen.