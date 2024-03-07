‘Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way’ – Journalist says Arsenal star could leave

If Aaron Ramsdale requests to leave the team this summer, Arsenal are willing to grant his request.

It is anticipated that the Gunners will have a hectic summer transfer window. Priority will be given to arrivals, although a number of players may also depart the team. The goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

During his first two seasons with Arsenal, the Englishman was among the team’s top players. Because he helped his team become a title contender last year, he was even named to the PFA Team of the Season.

Many were taken aback when Mikel Arteta benched Ramsdale in September. Since then, David Raya has been the team’s first choice goalkeeper, and this isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

Ramsdale’s future has therefore been uncertain, and reporter Ben Jacobs has recently asserted that Arsenal will sell him should he request a transfer this summer.

He told GiveMeSport: “Ramsdale’s priority is just Arsenal, and only Arsenal, and then the Euros, and only the Euros, and then I think he will have a very frank conversation with the club after the Euros to get clarity on his future.

“I think because Arsenal respect Ramsdale, if he turns around after the Euros and says listen, the opportunities just aren’t there, I want to move. It will be a begrudging exit, but I think that Arsenal won’t be difficult with Ramsdale because they appreciate he’s a top goalkeeper, and naturally therefore can understand that he wants to play week in week out.

“If by the summer they don’t feel they can give him that because they still have full faith in Raya and they acknowledge to Ramsdale that he’s not the number one, then at that point, I think Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way.”

Last season, the Englishman was on par with the finest goalkeepers in Europe. The Gunners would not have been in the title race if he hadn’t saved them so many times.

Given his ability to start for most other Premier League clubs, Ramsdale’s summer transfer could be the best thing for him.

All parties will benefit from the deal, as Arsenal should also be able to turn a profit on him.

It looks like Arteta has decided to keep Raya as his first choice goalkeeper and the Spaniard has done well for the Gunners.