BBC man claims goal contributing machine prefers Tottenham move

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his attacking options during the upcoming transfer window and a BBC pundit believes Hull City’s Jaden Philogene would be a good option.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Wolves winger Pedro Neto remains Spurs’ primary target as the Premier League club may be forced to sell the Portuguese star due to financial fair play issues.

The 23-year-old is a very exciting footballer and has qualities that Postecoglou likes, such as his directness and speed. However, there are several clubs interested in the winger and the player also has injury issues that Tottenham will need to think about.

If the North London club can’t land Neto, Hull City’s emerging star Jaden Philogene is an option and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton believes that the 22-year-old may opt for a move to Tottenham to further his career.

BBC pundit comments on Jaden Philogene’s future

Speaking to Villa News, Hutton commented on a potential move to Tottenham for Philogene. The former Spurs defender said: “Fair play to him, he’s left and gone to Hull and done really well and now other teams are looking and he might feel as though he doesn’t want to go back, he’ll want to move forward in his career and try something else.

“Obviously, Tottenham under Ange have been a breath of fresh air so that might be something that he may feel suits him better than going backwards.”

Philogene could be a good option should Tottenham miss out on Neto as the youngster is having a great season in the Championship. The Hull star has eight goals and six assists in 22 league appearances and will be looking to add more during the remainder of the campaign.

It is uncertain who else has an eye on Philogene but Spurs will very unlikely get a free run at the player.