Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Newcastle United defender Sven Botman as one of a number of potential targets to fix their defence this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues are said to see defence as a priority area they’d like to strengthen this summer, just behind the centre-forward position, and Botman is one of the names they’re looking at, along with Benfica’s Antonio Silva and their former player Marc Guehi, now at Crystal Palace.

Botman looks an interesting target, however, after the Dutchman’s impressive performances at St James’ Park, and it could be a good opportunity to raid the Magpies for an important member of their squad as they emerge as more and more of a rival to Chelsea.

Botman looks like he could be an ideal upgrade on the ageing Thiago Silva, who is out of contract and surely leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, while the west London giants may well also feel they could do with replacing Benoit Badiashile, who has not been particularly convincing since joining from Monaco last season.

Botman transfer: Will Newcastle United really let him join a rival?

Newcastle are at an important phase of their development, with the project going well overall, despite a dip in performances this season, following what now looks like over-achieving last term.

Losing Botman to Chelsea now seems like it would be a real blow, so Newcastle will surely do all they can to avoid that, even if one imagines they might be under some pressure to make sales this summer due to Financial Fair Play.

The Premier League came down hard on Everton this season, docking them points when they were found to have breached FFP rules, so one imagines all clubs will be extra careful on that front now.

Still, NUFC would do well to sell Botman abroad if possible, so let’s see if other suitors emerge in the weeks and months ahead.