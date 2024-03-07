More woe for Chelsea as club will be forced to accept £33m loss on 25-year-old

For some reason, Chelsea just can’t seem to get things right in the transfer market.

If it’s not a fire sale of first-team squad members to balance the books for Financial Fair Play purposes, it’s buying players that are consistently injured or turn out to be duds.

The latter description would likely apply to their £63m capture from Brighton and Hove Albion, Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea could lose up to £33m on Marc Cucurella

The 25-year-old has never really hit the heights for the Blues, and Football Insider are now reporting that the West Londoners will listen to offers for the Spaniard around the £30m mark, meaning a staggering loss of £33m on one player.

It’s another spectacularly poor decision from the club and once again calls into question just who is directing the transfer policy at Stamford Bridge.

If Todd Boehly is signing off on each and every new signing, then he needs to give his head a wobble or at the very least ensure that those who are in charge of transfers do proper due diligence.

Cucurella was never the right fit for Chelsea, and that much was obvious not long after he had played his first few games for the club.

They’re clearly going to wash their hands of him, but that doesn’t solve the wider issues at the club which have to be addressed if the Blues want to be successful in future.

