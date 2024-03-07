Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of Bright Osayi-Samuel.

According to a report from Aksam, the 26-year-old Nigerian international is a target for the London club, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Crystal Palace will face competition from Wolves and Leeds United as well. Osayi-Samuel has been a key player for Turkish club Fenerbahce this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the English club.

The winger is reportedly a long-term target for the Eagles and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has close ties with the player.

Osayi-Samuel can operate as a winger as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Eagles if they manage to secure his signature.

Crystal Palace will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window in order to do well next season and push for a place in the top half. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Nigerian in the summer.