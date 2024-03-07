Although Liverpool were a little all over the place at times against Sparta Prague, Darwin Nunez’s double went a long way to helping the Reds to a 5-1 win in their Europa League Round of 16 game.

The match ended with potential injury concerns to Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, and that’ll be a huge worry for Jurgen Klopp ahead of a potential season-defining game against Man City at the weekend.

Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool’s 1000th goal under Klopp

Aside from those issues, the Reds were fairly comfortable for the most part, and when Nunez fired in his first – Liverpool’s second on the night – from outside the box, it happened to be the 1000th goal scored during Klopp’s Anfield tenure.

Individual brilliance at its finest! ??? Darwin Nunez produces a moment of magic for the Reds ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/RrN5om2lLm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024

As Liverpool.com note, the milestone came up in just 476 matches, meaning Klopp’s sides have scored at a rate of roughly two goals in every game for the German’s entire nine-year stay at the club.

What the win also does is keep alive the dream of silverware in another competition.

Liverpool remain in the FA Cup and at the time of writing are top of the Premier League table and have already secured the Carabao Cup.

Whether the Reds go on to do a unique quadruple, win one or two of the remaining trophies or win none at all, Klopp can still leave with his head held high knowing it was a job well done.