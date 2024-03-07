Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to claims star has offered himself to Barcelona

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent rumours that in-form Roma forward Paulo Dybala has offered himself to Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the story as part of his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Dybala is happy with his current situation at Roma, with the Argentina international clearly enjoying his football under new manager Daniele De Rossi, with whom he has a good relationship.

Dybala had a bit of a dip in form towards the end of his time at Juventus, but he’s now looking like a world class talent again as he revives his career at Roma, so it will be interesting to see if he has another big move left in him.

Barca could undoubtedly do with a player of his calibre in attack, with Dybala possibly an upgrade on loan signing Joao Felix, who has blown hot and cold since joining from Atletico Madrid for the season.

Still, it seems Romano isn’t aware of anything concrete happening with Dybala for now, and stressed that the 30-year-old is happy at the Stadio Olimpico, even if he will have a very tempting release clause this summer.

Dybala transfer update from Romano in today’s column

“I’m aware there have been some reports about Paulo Dybala offering himself to Barcelona, but I don’t really have any concrete updates on his future at the moment as it seems he’s enjoying his football at Roma, and has a great relationship with the fans there, and with manager Daniele De Rossi,” Romano said.

“It’s quiet for the moment, but as I previously reported, he will have a release clause again this summer. The €12m clause was there in January but no one decided to trigger it, let’s see if that will be different in the summer as he could be a fantastic option for many clubs.

“It’s important to note that Italian clubs can trigger Dybala’s release clause, but in this case Roma would have the final say on the move, whereas if it’s triggered by clubs from the Premier League, La Liga, and so on, then Dybala would have the final decision. “