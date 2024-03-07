Thomas Tuchel, the former manager of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023–2024 season.

After leading the Blues to a UEFA Champions League title in 2021, the German strategist faced difficulties when he returned home.

Nevertheless, Tuchel will be pursued by other teams, notably Chelsea, given his resume of making it to two Champions League finals and winning one in 2021.

SportBILD (via GOAL) reports that Tuchel will only think about going back to Chelsea if co-owner Todd Boehly makes an effort to mend fences and reach out to the German coach.

According to the report, Tuchel is also thinking about taking a sabbatical but is willing to returning to management responsibilities. However, he’s ready to take on a new coaching position should the proper one present itself.

Within a few weeks of the 2022–2023 season, Todd Boehly and club chiefs unexpectedly fired Tuchel, ending his first term at Chelsea. As Mauricio Pochettino’s time at Chelsea comes under closer examination, interest in Tuchel’s possible comeback to the team has grown.

However, the 50-year-old may go back to Paris after leaving Bayern Munich. Given that both clubs made it past the Round of 16, PSG may face the Bundesliga team in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals soon.

With Pochettino’s team currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings, his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain after a disastrous season at the club.

A number of managers have been linked with the Chelsea job, including Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim, but Tuchel is the latest one to be paired with his former club.