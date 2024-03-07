Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp believes Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard should replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German coach leaves at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old has decided to call time on his Liverpool career and is set to end a successful nine years at the Merseyside club.

Whoever takes the job next has big shoes to fill and that will turn a lot of managers off taking the role at Anfield.

Liverpool have Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as their top target to replace Klopp but if they can’t lure the Spanish coach to the Premier League, Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim are the Reds’ alternatives, reports The Telegraph’s Jason Burt.

Club legend Steven Gerrard is not being considered for the Anfield hot seat, but former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp believes in the former midfielder’s credentials and has called for the Merseyside club to give the 43-year-old a chance.

Redknapp wants to see Steven Gerrard as the next Liverpool manager

“I’m going to say somebody and people are going to think I’m off my head, but I would give it to Steven Gerrard,” Redknapp told BetVictor via Anfield Edition when asked who he believes should be the next Liverpool manager.

“I’ve still got belief in him; I don’t write people off,” he continued.

Gerrard was massively successful in his first job at Rangers, ending Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish league. However, his career hit a stumbling block at Aston Villa and the legendary midfielder now finds himself in Saudi Arabia managing Al-Ettifaq.

It is nice to see that Redknapp believes in Gerrard but the 43-year-old still needs to build himself back up to the Premier League level and he won’t get the Liverpool job until he has proven himself capable.