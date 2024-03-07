Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is on fire as striker scores another quality goal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have blown Sparta Praha away in their Europa League round of 16 tie as the Reds lead 3-0 at halftime thanks to some impressive work from Darwin Nunez. 

Alexis Mac Allister gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead in the match from the penalty spot after just six minutes but the home side responded impressively creating a host of chances.

Sparta could not convert any of them and were punished when Nunez scored a stunner from range.

The Uruguay star has now grabbed a second just before halftime and it was yet another impressive finish, as the 24-year-old’s run of form continues.

Watch: Darwin Nunez hits sweet strike to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead vs Sparta Praha

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Bellingham plans, Zirkzee latest after Tel deal, Dybala Barcelona, Williams Chelsea & more
Barcelona make player enquiries regarding hugely controversial low-cost summer move
Video: Darwin Nunez scores long-ranged stunner to double Liverpool’s lead
More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.