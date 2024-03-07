Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is on fire as striker scores another quality goal

Liverpool have blown Sparta Praha away in their Europa League round of 16 tie as the Reds lead 3-0 at halftime thanks to some impressive work from Darwin Nunez.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead in the match from the penalty spot after just six minutes but the home side responded impressively creating a host of chances.

Sparta could not convert any of them and were punished when Nunez scored a stunner from range.

The Uruguay star has now grabbed a second just before halftime and it was yet another impressive finish, as the 24-year-old’s run of form continues.

Watch: Darwin Nunez hits sweet strike to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead vs Sparta Praha

DARWIN'S ON FIRE ? No messing about, got in and put his boot through it! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/5UAZHyhmhM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024