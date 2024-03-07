Man City will sell €40m star this summer, Barcelona interested but can’t afford him

Joao Cancelo will be sold by Man City this summer and the Barcelona star is wanted by his current club but the Catalan outfit cannot afford him. 

That is according to SPORT, who reports that City will sell the Portuguese star to the highest bidder and have set an initial valuation of €40m.

Barcelona have well-documented financial issues at present and will find it very hard to spend big this summer. The La Liga giants will not be able to turn Cancelo’s loan move into a permanent deal at this stage, leaving the door open for another club to sign the 29-year-old.

There is no way back for the full-back at Man City, despite being a major player for Pep Guardiola in the past, as the Premier League champions’ have evolved beyond him.

Where will Joao Cancelo go?

It is uncertain where Cancelo will go if he leaves Man City but the defender will not be short of interested clubs.

The Portuguese star was one of the best full-backs in the world not long ago but has struggled to put up good numbers in a poor Barcelona team this season, scoring three goals and assisting a further four.

€40m is a nice sum of money to add to Man City’s transfer kitty for this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to keep the Manchester club ahead of the rest of the competition in England and Europe.

