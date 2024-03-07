Man United star sparks transfer rumour after buying house away from Manchester

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has created speculation about a move away from the Premier League club, by buying a house in Milan.

The goalkeeper for the Cameroon national team has not fared well after joining from Inter Milan in a summer transfer costing €50 million. He has sparked rumours of a move back to Italy with his latest property acquisition.

He purchased an eight-bedroom house in the Milan suburbs for €6.5 million, according to FCInterNews, indicating that he does not want to stay in Manchester for a long time.

In addition to its eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, the mansion boasts a large lawn and a swimming pool.

The goalkeeper has fond memories from his time in Italy. With the Italian giants, Onana reached the Champions League final last season and he was one of their top performers.

He has struggled to settle in Manchester, going by his performances on the pitch. The goalkeeper is a major reason why Man United are no longer in the Champions League this season.

Onana made high profile mistakes in United’s Champions League campaign which resulted in their elimination from the competition.

The former Ajax goalkeeper replaced Man United icon David De Gea last summer at Old Trafford. Due to his inconsistent season, he has been criticised heavily in the media and by the club’s supporters.

It is highly unlikely to see United let him leave after just one season at the club considering how much they have invested in the goalkeeper. Onana will be determined to prove his critics wrong by turning around his below par campaign.