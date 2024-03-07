“Pretty positive” – Mikel Arteta’s joy ahead of crucial Arsenal fixture

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures could prove crucial in the title race, with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta remaining upbeat over the fitness of two key Arsenal stars.

With Liverpool hosting Man City in a salivating Super Sunday clash, a draw between the two English top-flight heavyweights and a win for the Gunners against Brentford would see the North Londoners go top of the pile on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta cold welcome back Saka and Martinelli

That would then mean that the destination of the title this season will be firmly in Arsenal’s hands.

In order for Arteta’s side to keep pushing hard, they need all of their best players free of injury, so the sight of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli leaving the Bramall Lane pitch early would’ve soured Arsenal’s epic 6-0 destruction of Sheffield United.

Fortunately, it appears that both players should be available for the Bees game.

“We got some players back last Monday and then we had Martinelli and Bukayo with little issues. We’re pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of that (Brentford game). But we’ll have to see how they feel on Friday,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Mirror Sport.

With a Champions League return fixture still to play, and potential further games in this season’s competition as well as domestic matters, Arteta can ill afford to rush players back now.

If there’s any suggestion that either player isn’t 100 percent ready, the sensible option would be to rest them for as long as possible.