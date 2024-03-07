Newcastle United set to get rid of £50k-a-week ace in the summer

Newcastle United are expected to get rid of some of their fringe players at the end of the season.

The Magpies have a number of players on their payroll who have not been first-team starters for them this season. According to a report from the Chronicle, midfielder Jeff Hendrick happens to be one of the players who will leave the club in the summer.

His contract with Newcastle runs out at the end of the season and the player is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Hendrick has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot for the Owls and he has not been registered for the second half of the season.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder will stay with Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season and then move on as a free agent.

The midfielder joined Newcastle in 2020 and he earns around £50,000 a week. Getting rid of fringe players like him will free up the wage bill for Newcastle and help them bring in adequate reinforcements.

