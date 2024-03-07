Paul Merson talks up ‘absolutely massive’ game ahead for Chelsea

All of the talk ahead of the weekend’s fixtures appears to be centred around the Liverpool vs Man City fixture, however, there’s another cracking game in prospect lower down the Premier League that Paul Merson believes will be absolutely vital for Chelsea to win.

The Blues play against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, and there are parallels to be drawn between the two clubs this season.

Both sets of owners appear to be able to spend big as and when the need arises and yet both have also had a poor campaign by their own standards.

At the time of writing, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are sat in 11th place on 36 points, whilst the Magpies are in eighth on 40 points.

It’s important to point out that the Blues also have a game in hand on their rivals so if they’re able to earn the three points from Monday night’s game at Stamford Bridge, they will have given themselves every chance of leapfrogging Newcastle in due course.

Paul Merson says Chelsea need to beat Newcastle

“Chelsea are four points behind Newcastle with a game in hand, so this is an absolutely massive game for them,’ Paul Merson wrote for Sportskeeda.

“If they can win this and go on a bit of a run, it may not be all doom and gloom for Mauricio Pochettino, whose position at the club is likely to be re-evaluated at the end of the season.”

Indeed, if Chelsea can’t take advantage, it’s likely to be another nail in the coffin for Pochettino’s aspirations of staying in the job for at least another season.