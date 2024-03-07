Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent transfer rumours around Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus as he nears the end of his contract with the Bundesliga giants this summer.

Reus has had a long and successful career with Dortmund, spending 12 years at the club and becoming a legendary figure in their history, though it now seems his lengthy spell there could be coming to an end.

A report from Football Insider recently linked Reus with West Ham United, but they also mentioned interest from clubs in Turkey and the MLS, so it remains to be seen where the experienced German forward will be playing next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Reus is yet to make a final decision on his future, with the 34-year-old only focusing on the Champions League with Dortmund this season.

Reus transfer: Any cause for excitement for West Ham fans?

Discussing Reus’ future, Romano said: “Due to be a free agent this summer, Marco Reus still hasn’t decided anything about his future despite links with West Ham, and clubs in Turkey and MLS.

“Reus will take his time, nothing will be decided now as he wants to think well about his future and now also the Champions League with Dortmund is his main focus.”

Reus would be a hugely exciting signing for West Ham, but it seems there probably isn’t too much for Hammers fans to get hopeful about just yet.

It will probably become clearer in a few weeks or months if Reus is a realistic option for the east Londoners, but one imagines a big name like him won’t be short of other suitors, with Football Insider’s report also adding that there could be other clubs in the Premier League keen on signing him on a free this summer.