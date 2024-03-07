Video: In control West Ham allow Freiburg to take a late lead

West Ham were fully in control of their Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie against Freiburg, but their defence switched off for a few seconds and it allowed the hosts to take a late lead.

David Moyes will have been well pleased with the way in which his team had completely stifled any creativity from the German side, albeit the visitors weren’t able to find the net despite some presentable chances coming their way.

The East Londoners were then made to pay by Michael Gregoritsch after he finished off a slick move.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

