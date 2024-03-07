According to an article by Give Me Sport, West Ham are big fans of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Based on 245 games managed, Slot’s career win rate is 60.4% (Footy Stats). In contrast, look at Moyes’s record, which stands at 41.82% win percentage from 660 games played.

Despite West Ham’s consecutive victories, David Moyes is still under a lot of pressure at the London Stadium.

His contract expires in the summer, and given the current state of affairs, he might be let go. Over the past year, Arne Slot has been frequently connected to the West Ham position.

The 45-year-old almost joined Tottenham in summer as he was in shortlist with Ange Postecoglou as next Spurs boss.