David Moyes has got a decent record in Europe with West Ham, having taken them all the way to the Europa Conference League title last season, and ensuring that the Hammers have enjoyed a European campaign for the last three seasons running.

On Thursday night they take on Freiburg in Germany, and it’s a tie that should hold no fears for them given that the East Londoners won both games against them in the group stage.

Having to win a play-off to get through to the knockout stage, Freiburg may feel that drawing an opponent that they know well, despite being beaten by them, may prove to be more of an advantage than not.

Certainly Moyes has paid the opponents ultimate respect by naming the strongest squad possible.

Knockout Hammers ?? pic.twitter.com/gIj463gwPA — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 7, 2024

Lukasz Fabianski replaces Alphonse Areola in goal, whilst Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, the ever-improving Dinos Mavropanos and Emerson make up a strong back four.

Moyes has picked a strong attacking West Ham line-up

Edson Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse are a creative but solid midfield three, and the attacking intent of the latter two will complement the front three of Tomas Soucek, Mo Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

With the second leg taking place in a week’s time, getting a positive result to take back to the London Stadium will be just what Moyes is looking for.