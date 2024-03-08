Bayern Munich’s head of sports, Max Eberl, is understood be intrigued by the prospect of Roberto De Zerbi as a potential Thomas Tuchel replacement.

The notion may encounter serious resistance once the Brighton boss’ lack of understanding of German is taken into account, however, Christian Falk reports.

“Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton is also considered a candidate at FC Bayern,” the BILD reporter shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“The new head of sports, Max Eberl, finds the Italian very interesting.

“However: In Munich they are not prepared for a coach to take a large team of assistants with him. That could be an obstacle. It is also a problem that De Zerbi does not speak German.”

The Seagulls find themselves ninth in the league; three points shy of the European football spots. Not entirely a surprising set of circumstances following a damaging summer window in which key stars like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister fled for pastures new.

De Zerbi to the Bundesliga?

With the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss earning plenty of plaudits for his work in England – and reportedly finding himself on Liverpool’s shortlist – it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear of interest from Germany.

Whether the Bundesliga-based outfit is willing to take a punt on a non-German-speaking manager, remains to be seen.

Bets would perhaps be better placed on candidates native to the German top-flight.

Though, the possibility shouldn’t be completely discounted if the Bavarians fail to win over Xabi Alonso.