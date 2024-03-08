Championship manager Kieran McKenna could be a surprise candidate for the Stuttgart head coach position.

That is, of course, should respected current boss Sebastian Hoeneß be selected by Bayern to fill Thomas Tuchel’s boots in Munich this summer.

The 41-year-old’s decision to sign a new contract keeping him at the club until 2027 will certainly complicate matters in that regard.

“Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß is also a candidate at FC Bayern, as well as at Leverkusen,” Christian Falk shared in his latest Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“That’s why the people of Stuttgart also have to create a list of alternatives.

“Interesting from an English perspective: Northern Irish coach Kieran McKenna (37) from Ipswich Town is a candidate from the Championship.”

Xabi Alonso is understood to remain the priority target for the incumbent Bundesliga champions. Though, competition with Liverpool for the Spaniard’s signature could force the Bavarians to consider alternative avenues.

McKenna attracting plaudits

Paul Merson was full of praise for McKenna’s accomplishments in England’s second tier, guiding his side to second place in the table.

“What Ipswich are doing is mind-blowing,” the former Arsenal star spoke on Sky Sports (via the East Anglian Times).

“I don’t think people understand what they’re doing.

“To do what they’re doing on their budget compared to the big boys that have come down on parachute payments, to take it this far down the line is amazing, absolutely amazing.”

Maintaining that challenge for the automatic promotion places, of course, will prove incredibly tough with Leeds United in terrific form under Daniel Farke.

A step up to the German top-flight, however, would represent a potentially huge risk for Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga outfit themselves are defying expectations and flying high in the league, with 50 points accumulated in third place. Only four points behind Thomas Tuchel’s struggling Bayern Munich in second.