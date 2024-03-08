Chelsea’s injury nightmare continues as senior ace sidelined indefinitely

It’s been an horrendous season one way and another for Chelsea Football Club, and the West London outfit have been hit with some more bad news ahead of their Monday night match against Newcastle United.

The Blues have been woeful for much of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but it’s true that manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has rarely, if ever, been able to field a full-strength Chelsea XI.

It isn’t clear why the first-team squad have had so many injuries to deal with or why players keep relapsing.

Romeo Lavia for example appears to get close to finally being part of a matchday squad and then suffers a set back.

Christopher Nkunku has had two false starts and he too is out of action again for the foreseeable future.

Club captain, Ben Chilwell has been in and out of the side throughout the season and, just when the 27-year-old probably felt he was getting back into it, an issue with his knee arose.

Ben Chilwell has added to Chelsea’s injury woes

As Mirror Sport report, the club are now having to send him to a knee specialist, and as a result he will be out of action indefinitely until the problem has been resolved.

Pochettino could certainly do with some experienced heads to help get the team over the line and into Europe by season’s end, so the news that Chilwell is out will be a bitter blow.