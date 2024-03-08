Eddie Howe has confirmed Kieran Trippier will miss Newcastle United’s next two games through injury.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League away game against Chelsea next Monday, Howe revealed his captain is suffering from a ‘minor injury’ and will miss the side’s next two games.

Eddie Howe confirms that Kieran Trippier will be out for the next two games, with the Newcastle manager hoping he will return after the international break. pic.twitter.com/Vnc1ZrJeuq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 8, 2024

Kieran Trippier injury: Full-back expected to make return after international break

With the England international ruled out for a couple of weeks, Howe is hopeful the experienced 33-year-old can make his club return after the upcoming international break.

Set to miss next week’s league game against Chelsea, as well as the Geordies’ FA Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester City (March 16), Trippier’s absence will serve as a huge blow.

However, there is some good news when it comes to the extent of the former Atletico Madrid star’s recent setback — the full-back, all being well, is expected to return in time to face West Ham at St. James’ Park on March 30.