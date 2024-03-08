(Video) Eddie Howe confirms ‘minor injury’ to Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Eddie Howe has confirmed Kieran Trippier will miss Newcastle United’s next two games through injury.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League away game against Chelsea next Monday, Howe revealed his captain is suffering from a ‘minor injury’ and will miss the side’s next two games.

More Stories / Latest News
Interest in ‘underrated’ Fulham star ‘definitely’ expected, says transfer journalist
West Ham United plan shock Arsenal raid for 23-year-old first-team ace
West Ham old boy could hold key to switch for outstanding 19-year-old centre-back

Kieran Trippier injury: Full-back expected to make return after international break

With the England international ruled out for a couple of weeks, Howe is hopeful the experienced 33-year-old can make his club return after the upcoming international break.

Set to miss next week’s league game against Chelsea, as well as the Geordies’ FA Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester City (March 16), Trippier’s absence will serve as a huge blow.

However, there is some good news when it comes to the extent of the former Atletico Madrid star’s recent setback — the full-back, all being well, is expected to return in time to face West Ham at St. James’ Park on March 30.

More Stories Eddie Howe Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.