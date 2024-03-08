English duo could play for Newcastle United next season

There is still a chance that Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett remain at Newcastle beyond this summer despite the duo receiving very few minutes this season.

Both players have been at the Tyneside club for many years and are good lads to have in Eddie Howe’s dressing room.

Ritchie has been at the Magpies since 2016, while Dummett made his debut for the Premier League club in 2010.

However, with their contracts expiring at the end of the season, many Newcastle fans expected the duo to leave as they are not having a big impact on the field of play this season.

Could Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett stay at Newcastle?

According to the Chronicle, both Ritchie and Dummett are now in with a chance of getting new contracts at Newcastle as it looks like a final decision has not been made on their futures yet.

The report states that talks have taken place over the past few days and that the players are now waiting on a decision over their futures.