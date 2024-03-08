Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were fuming after learning Aston Villa could offload Jacob Ramsey in summer to comply with FFP rules.

There were reports last week that Aston Villa risks FFP breaches after confirming £119m financial losses.

“That’s not right is it? That’s not right. It’s an academy player!,” Carragher commented.”

“That’s what City have been doing for years. Chelsea are selling Conor Gallagher, you’re selling Ramsey, United are selling Rashford. It’s not right. Clubs literally are selling academy players just to comply with FFP. It’s mad,” Neville added.

Teams like Everton have suffered this season due to the fact that FFP is now a serious issue in sport and teams like Nottingham Forest and Manchester City may also find themselves in serious trouble.