Pundit claims Tottenham hero will soon join Manchester United

Man United have a striker on their shopping list heading into the summer transfer window and Kevin Nolan believes that Harry Kane is a player that could join the Manchester club in the future.

The Englishman has been a target for the Red Devils for years but they missed out on the 30-year-old when he decided to move to Bayern Munich ahead of the current campaign.

The former Tottenham star has been a big hit in Munich as he has provided his team with 33 goals and nine assists across 33 matches so far.

Rasmus Hojlund has been on a good run of form in recent weeks but Erik ten Hag still wants another forward and pundit Kevin Nolan believes Kane will move to Man United in the future.

Pundit can see Harry Kane at Man United

West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan thinks Kane will be back in the Premier League in next to no time.

“I can certainly see him back in the Premier League,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well.

“Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever.

“But I probably think Man United would be the one.”

This is a move Man United should have gone all in on years ago and signing Kane in the future would be too late.

The England star will be well into his thirties and by then, Hojlund will have hopefully developed even further.