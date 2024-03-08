Gary Neville has stated that he would want to see Manchester City win against Liverpool.

Two of the biggest Premier League teams at the moment go head to head in a heavyweight clash, both fighting hard to win the league title.

Liverpool currently lead the standings, but Man City are close behind, trailing by only one point.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s team would propel the Blues to first place and give them the upper hand in the title race.

If Liverpool win, they would expand their advantage by four points, while a draw would allow Arsenal to take first place, but only on goal difference.

It’s difficult to predict the outcome of this match at Anfield. However, speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville has offered his perspective.

He believes that Man City will emerge victorious, expressing a desire for Liverpool to win but expecting City to deliver a professional performance at Anfield.

“What do you think will happen at the weekend? I think City will beat you, I want Liverpool to win because I want to league to be opened up, but I think City will win on Sunday, I think he’ll come and he’ll put a right job in,” Neville said.

It’s a massive game, and Liverpool have a substantial home advantage, with City struggling at Anfield in recent seasons.

Liverpool will enter the encounter with a loud Anfield atmosphere and the storyline of Jurgen Klopp’s final season taking centre stage, but they are severely depleted due to injuries.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Joel Matip, Thiago, and Stefan Bajcetic are all in the treatment room and are expected to miss the big match.