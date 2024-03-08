Jurgen Klopp admits he doesn’t “have the results” of injured star’s scans, Liverpool face anxious wait

Liverpool host Man City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in what is a massive game in the Premier League title race, but Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman went down in the second half of the Reds’ Europa League clash with Sparta Praha on Thursday night and was replaced by Virgil van Dijk. The switch was made as a precaution as the defender admitted to feeling discomfort but it remains uncertain if he can play against Man City on Sunday.

Speaking about the injury during his press conference on Friday, Klopp admitted that he doesn’t have the results of Konate’s scans yet and that he doesn’t know yet if the 24-year-old will be available.

“I don’t know. He was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision in the right moment, but that doesn’t mean a lot. We had a scan definitely, and I don’t have the results yet,” the German coach said via Neil Jones.

Jurgen Klopp likely to receive Ibrahima Konate blow

If Konate felt some discomfort on Thursday, it is very unlikely in just three days everything will be alright with the player for the Man City match.

The Frenchman is likely to be unavailable, which will add to Klopp’s selection worries.

The Liverpool boss is already without Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip defensively, while there are several other players in other areas unavailable for selection.

Man City will feel very confident as a result of this and with Erling Haaland back scoring plenty of goals, the Norwegian striker will be looking to make a statement on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side look to overtake the Merseyside club at the top of the Premier League.