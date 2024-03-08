Kevin Nolan believes Harry Kane will return to Premier League soon, but not at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Tottenham striker is currently with Bayern Munich but Nolan thinks teams like Man Utd and Chelsea will be interested in his services soon.

Nolan thinks a move to Tottenham will be difficult as he thinks Kane would block off James Maddison role with the team.

“He is such a fabulous footballer, it would be a shame if he didn’t win one (a trophy),” said Nolan.

“I wouldn’t want him to win a trophy at Tottenham – I can certainly see him back in the Premier League.

“When I look at him, I think he is scoring goals, he looks fantastic, still playing in a top team and is playing in the Champions League. Would I be surprised if he stayed another year to actually win the league with Bayern Munich, because I actually feel, if he does come back, and scored all them goals, he will probably feel like he failed himself.

“I think the way Tottenham play and want to sort of be really agile and quick up front with Maddison, he will probably block off Maddison, so I think it suits them to have more people who can get in behind. So, it will probably be a little difficult for them.”