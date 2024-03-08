Liverpool make definitive move in their attempts to hire key man

With only a couple of months left of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign to go, it’s a race against time for Liverpool to get their new first-team regime in place.

Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he would leave the club at the end of the season has meant that not only will the Reds need to search for a new backroom team and sporting director, but a new manager too.

It’s a big ask for Fenway Sports Group, but to John W Henry’s credit, he is pushing ahead with trying to hire best-in-class for his club.

Liverpool have already met with Michael Edwards again

According to The Guardian (subscription required), Henry and FSG president, Mike Gordon, have already met with Michael Edwards again in an attempt to get him to return to Liverpool.

Edwards left in 2022 and has, to this point, turned down all approaches from the club.

Their charm offensive may finally convince him that he has a role to play at Anfield once more, though the outlet suggest that Edwards will want a much more far reaching role than being sporting director.

Given that much of Klopp’s success can be credited to Edwards’ studious reading of data analytics and getting in the right players to fit a system, it’s obvious why the club want to bring the latter back.

If he turns them down again, however, they’ll need to work harder and faster if they want to bring in the likes of Xabi Alonso, who’ll surely also rebuff the Reds approaches if they don’t have a suitable project already in place.