Man City ready to shell out €150m on 24-year-old that has underwhelmed in 2023/24

Man City are still very much in the race for an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row, and were they achieve it, it appears that Pep Guardiola is set on somehow making his team even better than they are already.

Even if you take the perceived bottomless pit of money that the Catalan has at his disposal into account, to motivate players that have won everything to keep pushing and keep going for more really takes some doing.

Those that just don’t have that fire burning any longer will be dispensed with without a second thought from their manager too.

Take Jack Grealish for example.

Though he’s injured at present, the England international has gone off the boil when compared to his form in the treble-winning campaign.

It doesn’t matter that he cost the club £100m, Guardiola has had him on the bench for a number of games this season.

Pep is only interested in winning and if you’re not doing the business you’re out of the team, simple as that.

Man City want Rafael Leao

News via Fichajes that City are now preparing to pay €150m for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao could suggest that Grealish’s time at the Etihad Stadium is coming to an end in any event.

Both players like to play off the left side, and with Jeremy Doku also at the club, it’s clear that someone has to make way.

Leao himself hasn’t had the best of seasons in Italy, so a move for him at this point is an intriguing development.