Man City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to hit back at Alexander-Arnold’s trophies comments

Trent Alexander-Arnold has caused a bit of a stir in the build-up to Liverpool’s massive match with Man City on Sunday with his recent words about the Manchester club but Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on them.

The Reds defender suggested in an interview with FourFourTwo that City’s greater financial resources means their silverware does not mean as much to them and their supporters as it does to Liverpool and their fans.

Alexander-Arnold said: “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

Man City have gone head-to-head with the Merseyside club for the biggest prizes in recent years, with Guardiola’s side pipping Jurgen Klopp’s men on several occasions.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on Liverpool star’s words

The Man City boss refused to get involved in this war of words with Alexander-Arnold and had a chilled response when asked about the England star’s comment during his press conference on Friday.

The Liverpool star is currently out injured, therefore, Guardiola simply said via Sky Sports: “I wish him a speedy recovery to come back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

The Spanish coach will be looking to add more titles to his haul this season and a win on Sunday would be one step closer to winning another Premier League title ahead of the Reds.