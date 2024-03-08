‘Man United will be his destination’ – Premier League coach makes audacious claim

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are still looking for a proven striker, despite the fact that Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to show off his goal scoring abilities.

Harry Kane was the topic for a time; the Old Trafford crowd was calling for him to join when he was still in the Premier League playing for Tottenham.

Ultimately, England’s captain decided to join German giants Bayern Munich instead of staying at Tottenham.

However, according to West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan, “Manchester United will be his next destination” and the 30-year-old will be back in the Premier League very soon, he told talkSPORT.

Bayern signed their 33-goal scorer to a contract that would last until 2027 and paid a club record fee for his talents.

Nolan outlined the “aura” he has to play for a team like Man United and expressed his belief that it would take that much money to lure him back.

“I can certainly see him back in the Premier League,” said Nolan.

“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well.

“Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever.

“But I probably think Man United would be the one.”

Man United will be in the market for a striker this summer as Anthony Martial is set to leave the club and Hojlund is the only recognised striker they currently have.

A player like Kane, who has Premier League experience, could be the perfect signing for United. He can help Hojlund with his development and also shoulder the burden of scoring goals.

However, Bayern would not want to lose the English striker after only one season. He has been their silver lining of the season and even though they are looking likely to lose the league title to Bayer Leverkusen, they still believe Kane can guide them to Champions League glory.