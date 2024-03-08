Moyes says West Ham player did something terrible during Freiburg defeat

West Ham were beaten by Freiburg in their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday night and Hammers boss David Moyes was not happy with one specific action in the game.

The Scottish coach would have felt that he should have got something from the game but late on, Michael Gregoritsch would secure the advantage for the German side heading into the second leg.

Edson Alvarez gave the ball away before the Bundesliga outfit scored and that specific action did not please Moyes.

“We were trying to make sure we gave ourselves a really good result here to go back to London Stadium and I thought for long periods it was going to be that way. But we turned the ball over terribly for the goal when really we hadn’t given them too many opportunities in the second half,” the Hammers boss said via WHUFC.com.

Alvarez would not have been pleased with himself either, but the Mexican overall has been great for West Ham this season.

The 26-year-old will brush this off and try to please his manager again with a top performance against Burnley on Sunday.