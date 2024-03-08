Paul Merson believes referee made a big mistake not awarding a penalty to Sunderland against Leicester City.

Sunderland were denied a penalty late in the game when Hamza Choudhoury tugged back Daniel Ballard who was 1 vs 1 with Foxes goalkeeper.

“If you are Ipswich and Leeds, then you would be fuming,” said Merson.

“For me, it’s a stonewall, gets on his back, pulls him back and it’s a penalty. I don’t see it but a penalty.

“This is a massive game-changer. I think the dramatic fall is the one (that doesn’t help Ballard win the penalty). But if he dived, then why don’t you book him?

“It’s a massive one – five points clear, it’s a lot of points. These games do flick away very quickly.”